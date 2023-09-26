RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
20 coaching classes in Delhi sealed over fire NOC
September 26, 2023  22:00
ANI Photo
ANI Photo
Basement and mezzanine floors of around 20 coaching institutes have been sealed in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area in pursuance of a recent court order directing the city authorities to close down all coaching centres operating without an NOC from the fire services department, officials said on Tuesday. 

Fresh notices have been issued to nearly 80 coaching institutes after considering their representations, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement. 

The Delhi high court in July had directed the city authorities to close down all coaching centres operating without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire services department. 

On June 16, the high court took cognisance of a fire at a coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar the previous day. 

The MCD in pursuance of orders of the Delhi high court took stern action against delinquent coaching institutes in Mukherjee Nagar. It sealed the basement and mezzanine floors of around 20 coaching institutes, and issued fresh notices to nearly 80 coaching institutes after considering their representations, the statement said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Fire breaks out at Pune Ganesh pandal, BJP chief Nadda evacuated
Fire breaks out at Pune Ganesh pandal, BJP chief Nadda evacuated

BJP president J P Nadda was safely evacuated from a Lord Ganesh pandal in Pune where a fire broke out when he was offering prayers along with the party's Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Canada safe haven for terrorists, not surprised by Trudeau's charges: Lankan FM
Canada safe haven for terrorists, not surprised by Trudeau's charges: Lankan FM

The Sri Lankan foreign minister further added that he is "not surprised" by his comments as Trudeau comes out with "outrageous and substantiated allegations."

Minnesota woman in search of her biological parents in Lucknow
Minnesota woman in search of her biological parents in Lucknow

Mahogany Emberkai from Minnesota has been in Lucknow for three weeks now, 21 years after she was adopted by a US woman and taken to America. "I have been in Lucknow for the past three weeks to trace my family. I was found in Charbagh...

70 collegium reccos for judges pending with govt, SC seeks AG's response
70 collegium reccos for judges pending with govt, SC seeks AG's response

"Today, I am quiet because the attorney general has sought a very short time, next time I will not be quiet. Use your good office to see these issues are resolved," Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told Attorney General R Venkataramani. "I...

Jaishankar begins UNGA speech with 'Namaste from Bharat'
Jaishankar begins UNGA speech with 'Namaste from Bharat'

India on Tuesday told the UN General Assembly that the days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over, underlining that its presidency of the G20 sought to focus on key concerns of the many, not just...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances