RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
2 held for raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in Karnataka mosque compound
September 26, 2023  18:14
image
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly entering a mosque compound in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district and raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. 

The accused have been identified as Keerthan from Bilinele village in Puttur and Sachin from Kaikamba in Mangaluru, police sources said on Tuesday. 

The accused who came in a motorbike, allegedly entered the premises of the mosque on Sunday night and raised the slogans. 

They left the place on seeing the religious head of the mosque who came out on hearing the noise. 

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the mosque. 

Further investigation is on, the sources said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Photos show 2 Manipur students, missing since July killed
Photos show 2 Manipur students, missing since July killed

Security personnel have been put on alert, and additional measures taken to prevent any incident following the viral of photos of the students, a senior officer said.

No fans allowed for Pakistan's WC warm-up in Hyderabad
No fans allowed for Pakistan's WC warm-up in Hyderabad

Pakistan's first warm-up match ahead of the World Cup will be played behind closed doors in Hyderabad for security reasons.

Asian Games: Indian women to begin their quest for gold
Asian Games: Indian women to begin their quest for gold

The Indian women's hockey team will begin their quest to win the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou on Wednesday, September 27th with their opening match against Singapore.

Family alleges bank harassment behind Kerala businessman's suicide
Family alleges bank harassment behind Kerala businessman's suicide

A small-scale businessman was found dead at his house in Kottayam in Kerala, following which the family members raised grave charges against a Karnataka-based private bank on Tuesday.

Political issue, not...: Canada's deputy army chief amid diplomatic row
Political issue, not...: Canada's deputy army chief amid diplomatic row

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances