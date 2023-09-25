RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
US Navy wasted billions on 'little crappy ships'
September 25, 2023  20:53
Littoral combat ship USS Coronado. Pic: Lt Bryce Hadley/US Navy
Littoral combat ship USS Coronado. Pic: Lt Bryce Hadley/US Navy
Joaquin Sapien reports how the littoral combat ship saga shows how US Congress, Pentagon and defense contractors often work in concert against US security interests, in asiatimes.comhere.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: Indian rowers bag two bronze, end campaign with five medals
Asian Games: Indian rowers bag two bronze, end campaign with five medals

Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish Goliyan bagged a bronze in the men's fours event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

The State Has Rolled The Dice Of Growth
The State Has Rolled The Dice Of Growth

After bumbling for years since 2014, the Modi government seems to believe that massive government expenditure will lead us to prosperity supported by 'seat-of-the-pants' decision-making, observes Debashis Basu.

Slap gate: SC raps UP govt, orders senior IPS office to probe case
Slap gate: SC raps UP govt, orders senior IPS office to probe case

There cannot be any quality education if a student is sought to be penalised on the ground that he belongs to a particular community, the Supreme Court Monday said, as it pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for shoddy probe in a case...

Asian Games: Boxers Deepak, Nishant progress to pre-quarters
Asian Games: Boxers Deepak, Nishant progress to pre-quarters

However, Arundhati Choudhary bowed out in the opening round of the women's 66kg event.

'Should NAVs Impact Your MF Investment?'
'Should NAVs Impact Your MF Investment?'

rediffGURU Dev Ashish answers your personal finance and mutual fund queries.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances