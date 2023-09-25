US Navy wasted billions on 'little crappy ships'September 25, 2023 20:53
Littoral combat ship USS Coronado. Pic: Lt Bryce Hadley/US Navy
Joaquin Sapien reports how the littoral combat ship saga shows how US Congress, Pentagon and defense contractors often work in concert against US security interests, in asiatimes.com, here.
TOP STORIES
Slap gate: SC raps UP govt, orders senior IPS office to probe case
There cannot be any quality education if a student is sought to be penalised on the ground that he belongs to a particular community, the Supreme Court Monday said, as it pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for shoddy probe in a case...