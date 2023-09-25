Top 10 companies lost Rs 2,28,690.56 cr in market cap





Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 1,829.48 points or 2.69 per cent, and the Nifty declined 518.1 points or 2.56 per cent.





Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.





From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were the laggards while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.

The combined market valuation of eight of the 10 most valued firms plunged by Rs 2,28,690.56 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, amid an overall weak trend in equities.