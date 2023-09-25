RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SRK's 'Jawan' crosses Rs 1K-cr mark at global BO
September 25, 2023  18:42
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane thriller Jawan has raised Rs 1004.92 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Monday. 

Production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared the film's latest collection on X.

"Handsome & Awesome blockbuster Rs 1004.92 crore worldwide gross box office collection," the post read. 

Jawan released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". 

It stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. 

Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. 

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast. -- PTI
