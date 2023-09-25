Soldier attacked in Kerala, 'PFI' written on his body





The alleged incident occurred near his home at Kadakkal in Kollam on Sunday night when the soldier was returning home on his bike, the police said.





It also said that Military Intelligence personnel have reached the spot and would be directing the investigation into the alleged assault on the soldier who is posted in the Indian Army's Electronics and Mechanical Engineers Corps.





The alleged incident occurred on the last day of the vacation of the soldier hailing from Kerala, the police said.





An FIR under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC was lodged during the day against six identifiable persons, the police said.





The police said it is not yet clear whether any outfit has any role in the alleged incident. --PTI

A soldier was allegedly beaten up near his home in this southern Kerala district on Sunday night by six persons and 'PFI' was written on his back with green paint, the police said on Monday.