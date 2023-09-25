RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Snowfall, rain bring relief to Kashmir after record high temperatures
September 25, 2023  17:25
File image
File image
Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir and rains in the plains ended a prolonged dry spell and brought down the mercury significantly in the Valley which experienced record high temperatures this month, officials said on Monday. 

Moderate rains lashed most parts of the valley. 

Srinagar city recorded 18.3 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Monday. 

Snowfall was recorded in higher reaches of south Kashmir including around the holy cave shrine of Amarnath and Gulmarg in north Kashmir, they said. 

The downpour has ended the heatwave which was witnessed in the second week of September. 

The Valley saw high temperatures which broke the record of 89 years. 

The minimum temperature in Srinagar last night was 10.8 degrees Celsius, down from 13 degrees Celsius a night earlier." 

"People got relief from hot temperatures which were due to a prolonged dry spell in August and September. The valley witnessed less rain which resulted in low water levels in water bodies due to which people faced a shortage of water," director MET department Sonam Lotus said. 

He said the weather will remain cloudy across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh while a few places in the valley will receive light rainfall on Monday. 

"On the 26th the weather will remain cloudy but better than today, the 27th and 28th of September, the weather will remain dry. There will be wet weather on the 29th and 30th due to Western Disturbances," he added. 

He said some places in Kashmir valley received good amounts of rainfall. 

"The harvesting season is on and the farmers may face some difficulties but there is no forecast of heavy rainfall," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Gold is gold, had tears in my eyes': Smriti gets candid
'Gold is gold, had tears in my eyes': Smriti gets candid

Smriti Mandhana expressed her overwhelming joy on winning a gold medal

With visas for World Cup in limbo, PCB writes to ICC
With visas for World Cup in limbo, PCB writes to ICC

Subject to visa, the team will now leave for Hyderabad from Lahore in the wee hours of September 27 and reach Hyderabad via Dubai in the night.

C-295 fleet will become backbone of tactical airlift capability: Ex-IAF chief
C-295 fleet will become backbone of tactical airlift capability: Ex-IAF chief

Former IAF chief Bhadauria said this aircraft is "state-of-the-art" and "hugely capable".

Demand for frontline jobs decreased by 17.5% in FY23
Demand for frontline jobs decreased by 17.5% in FY23

Having seen a rapid growth in demand for frontline workers in FY22 with the economy opening up, the growth seems to have muted in FY23 due to macroeconomic challenges. According to BetterPlace's Frontline Index Report, total demand for...

Can India's 'golden girls' inspire Gaikwad & Co to Asian Games podium?
Can India's 'golden girls' inspire Gaikwad & Co to Asian Games podium?

'(It) feels great. Just to win the gold is special, and being the first Indian cricket side to win the gold will make people go back in history and see that this was the team that actually won the first-ever gold in cricket in the Asian...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances