Sena factions present arguments before Speaker





Soon, timetable with respect to the hearing will be declared by the Speaker as per Supreme Court order.





Next hearing will be on October 13.





The petition was moved by Shiva Sena-UBT to club all the petitions and conduct one hearing, to which Shiv Sena lawyers (from Eknath Shinde's camp) objected and said they want the petitions to be heard individually and evidence with respect to each petition will be filed.





More details soon. -- ANI

Both factions of Shiv Sana have presented their arguments before the Maharashtra Speaker over the disqualification pleas filed against each other by rival Shiv Sena factions led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.