Rupee falls 19 paise against US dollar on rising crude prices
September 25, 2023  22:06
The rupee declined by 19 paise to settle at 83.13 against the US dollar on Monday due to rising crude oil prices and a strong American currency against major rivals overseas. 

Subdued equity markets and withdrawal of foreign funds also weighed on the domestic currency, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened weak at 83.04 and traded between a high of 83.04 and a low of 83.15 against the greenback. 

It finally settled at 83.13 against the dollar, registering a fall of 19 paise from the previous close. 

On Friday, the rupee climbed 19 paise to close at 82.94 against the US dollar. 

Friday's gain in the rupee was attributed to JP Morgan's announcement that it will include Indian government securities in its global bond index starting June 2024, a move which is expected to bring in $25-30 billion of inflows into the Indian debt market. -- PTI
