RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
PSU that produced ISRO equipment has not paid staff for 20 months
September 25, 2023  23:28
image
Around 3,000 employees of Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), including technicians and engineers, who helped produce many a piece of equipment for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), are now forced to sell edibles and garments. These HEC employees, forced to engage as part-time daily wage workers, including driving autorickshaws, have not been paid their rightful salaries for the last 20 months, reports Amit Bhelari in The Hindu

'Many HEC employees have drawn out most of their provident fund, with some even having to take on loans to get by. Their children, whom they could afford to send to private schools in the past, are now forced to study at government schools,' Bhelari points out, adding that many have now taken up other occupations -- like driving an auto rickshaw, selling momos, or vegetables, etc -- after work. 

One of the employees tells Bhelari: 'The entire nation was celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3 but what about the engineers and technicians who gave their blood and sweat to manufacture its launch pad? If anybody claims that HEC did not provide a launch pad, they are lying. We manufactured the launch pad which was used for Chandrayaan-3 but still await our pay.'

You can read the full here, here.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Slap gate: SC raps UP govt, orders senior IPS office to probe case
Slap gate: SC raps UP govt, orders senior IPS office to probe case

There cannot be any quality education if a student is sought to be penalised on the ground that he belongs to a particular community, the Supreme Court Monday said, as it pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for shoddy probe in a case...

Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery water row on Tuesday, state shutdown on Sept 29
Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery water row on Tuesday, state shutdown on Sept 29

The two bandhs reflect the divide among the farmers and pro-Kannada organisations, and has also now led to a confusion about who is supporting the bandh on which day, and whether services will be available on Tuesday.

In Pictures - Atletico outclass Real Madrid; PSG down Marseille
In Pictures - Atletico outclass Real Madrid; PSG down Marseille

Alvaro Morata scored a brace to help Atletico Madrid deliver a statement performance as they outclassed city rivals Real Madrid.

Controversy at Asian Games: Politics on podium
Controversy at Asian Games: Politics on podium

North Korean shooters snub South Koreans on podium

Meet Parineeti's Bride Squad
Meet Parineeti's Bride Squad

Sania Mirza and her sister Anam were among the bride's guests.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances