PSU that produced ISRO equipment has not paid staff for 20 months





'Many HEC employees have drawn out most of their provident fund, with some even having to take on loans to get by. Their children, whom they could afford to send to private schools in the past, are now forced to study at government schools,' Bhelari points out, adding that many have now taken up other occupations -- like driving an auto rickshaw, selling momos, or vegetables, etc -- after work.





One of the employees tells Bhelari: 'The entire nation was celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3 but what about the engineers and technicians who gave their blood and sweat to manufacture its launch pad? If anybody claims that HEC did not provide a launch pad, they are lying. We manufactured the launch pad which was used for Chandrayaan-3 but still await our pay.'





Around 3,000 employees of Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), including technicians and engineers, who helped produce many a piece of equipment for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), are now forced to sell edibles and garments. These HEC employees, forced to engage as part-time daily wage workers, including driving autorickshaws, have not been paid their rightful salaries for the last 20 months, reports Amit Bhelari in