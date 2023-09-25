Oppn supported women's bill out of compulsion: Modi

With an eye on the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tore into Congress equating the party with "rusted iron" which he said would push MP back into the BIMARU category if given an opportunity again.





Addressing a massive gathering of BJP workers 'Karyakarta Mahakumb', the prime minister said the Congress and its allies in the Ghamandia bloc supported the Women's Reservation Bill out of compulsion and hesitation as they understood the power of "nari shakti".





He said if given an opportunity, Congress will back out on this bill that seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state legislatures.





The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' was organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya to mark the formal culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' that crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state.





"Congress and allies backed the women's reservation bill out of compulsion. Its passage was possible as 'Modi hai to Mumkin hai'. Modi means the guarantee of fulfilling guarantees," Modi said and slammed Congress and its allies for not allowing the passage of this bill when they were in power.





"Congress is a parivarwadi party with a history of crores of corruption and vote-bank appeasement. It's like rusted iron that will be finished if kept in the rain," Modi said.





He also targeted Rahul Gandhi without taking his name, saying for Congress leaders born with a silver spoon, "the life of poor people is like an adventure tourism and picnic and the poor person's agri field is a place for video shooting and photo session".





Modi said first-time voters in MP are fortunate that they have seen only the BJP rule in the state, which is the key centre of India's development vision. -- PTI