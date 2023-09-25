RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
NH-10 repair underway in Sikkim; likely to be opened by Tuesday
September 25, 2023  16:25
File image
File image
The stretch of National Highway 10, a key road connecting Sikkim and the rest of the country via West Bengal's Siliguri, which was closed for over 24 hours due to a cave-in following a landslide, is likely to be opened by Tuesday as repairing work is on in full swing, an official said. 

A large portion of the highway near Sethi Jhora, around 30 km from Siliguri which is a major commercial hub in the northern part of West Bengal, was washed away following heavy rain for the past several days. 

"That part of the road is closed and no vehicle is allowed. Work is going on in full swing. The road is likely to be opened partially by this evening or latest by tomorrow (Tuesday)," the official said. 

The highway was closed by the authorities following a cave-in on Sunday morning and vehicles are forced to take a detour to reach their destinations, he said. 

"To reach Sikkim from Siliguri or vice-versa, small vehicles are now using a diversion from Teesta via Kurseong, or via Sangsey to Lava-Gorubathan road and Coronation Bridge. Heavy vehicles are taking the Chitrey Fatak-Kalimpong town-Lava Gorubathan road-Coronation Bridge route," the official said.

The movement of heavy vehicles is allowed only between 7 pm to 6 am. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'UP govt's failure': SC on Muslim boy slapped at school
'UP govt's failure': SC on Muslim boy slapped at school

The bench asked the state government to furnish a status report on implementation of the RTE Act in schools across the state in four weeks, while terming the incident as "serious".

Tanuja@80: What Made Her Such A Star
Tanuja@80: What Made Her Such A Star

Tanuja could do practically anything on screen, applauds Subhash K Jha, as he salutes the actor on her 80th birthday on September 23.

'His maturity on the field is remarkable'
'His maturity on the field is remarkable'

'What makes Shubman Gill stand out is his adaptability.'

Abbott spills the beans on Warner's unconventional batting tactics
Abbott spills the beans on Warner's unconventional batting tactics

Warner played some audacious strokes batting both left and right-handed.

'Greed and adventurism are bull market traits'
'Greed and adventurism are bull market traits'

'The market should maintain optimism on the back of range-bound oil prices, a robust fiscal balance sheet, a better-than-expected monsoon, and moderating inflation.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances