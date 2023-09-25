Muslims will be lynched in Parl: Owaisi on Bidhuri

Coming down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party over its MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks at Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that the day is not far when there will be a mob lynching of a Muslim in the Parliament.

The AIMIM MP was addressing a public gathering in his parliamentary constituency, Hyderabad.

"We see that a BJP MP abuses a Muslim MP in the Parliament. People are saying that he should not have said all this in the Parliament, they are saying that his tongue was bad. This is the representative of the people for whom you voted. The day is not far when there will be a mob lynching of a Muslim in the Parliament of the country," the AIMIM chief said.

The opposition parties, which have demanded the strictest action including suspension of Bidhuri for his "vile and communal" remarks during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in Lok Sabha on Thursday, hit out at the BJP, alleging that it was trying to defend its MP instead of punishing him.





Ali has given an ultimatum of leaving the Parliament if the Speaker will not conduct an inquiry into the matter.





A day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla warned Bidhuri of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday wrote to the Speaker, saying that while he condemns his party colleague's comments, there should also be a probe into the alleged "unsavoury" conduct and remarks of Ali.