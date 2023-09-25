RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Mukhtar Ansari gets bail, but will stay in jail
September 25, 2023  21:46
image
The Allahabad high court on Monday granted bail to gangster-politician and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari in a 2007 case registered under the Gangsters Act.

The high court's order came on the Ansari's plea against a special MP-MLA court in Ghazipur which sentenced him to imprisonment of 10 years and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on him in the case in April this year.          

Granting him bail, a single-judge bench of Justice Raj Beer Singh also stayed the fine. 

However, the bench refused to stay the conviction in the matter saying that it will be heard at a later stage.

Ansari, who is currently lodged in Banda jail, is likely to remain in prison despite getting bail as he is accused in several other cases. 

In June this year, a court in Varanasi had awarded life sentence to Ansari in a murder case.

During the hearing in the case on September 20, counsel for Ansari had argued in the court that the Gangsters Act was imposed on the appellant on the basis of his alleged involvement in the murder of BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai in 2005 and in that case he has already been acquitted.

It was also argued by the appellant's counsel that Ansari has served more than 10 years' sentence in the trial itself, so there is no justification to keep him in jail even after conviction.

The state counsel had opposed the bail plea saying that there are sufficient grounds to keep him in jail.

After hearing the parties, the high court had reserved its order.

In the gangster case, the MP-MLA court had also sentenced Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari to four years in jail. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Let's work together to resolve Nijjar murder: Canada def minister
Let's work together to resolve Nijjar murder: Canada def minister

He said that Canada recognises the impact that some of these measures may have and at the same time it's another reason why he placed such emphasis on the investigation that's taking place that they are able to move beyond credible...

Gold medal favourite Bopanna-Bhambri pair suffers shock exit, Ankita, Rutuja progress
Gold medal favourite Bopanna-Bhambri pair suffers shock exit, Ankita, Rutuja progress

The defeat will rankle the Indian pair all the more as Bopanna is a top-10 player in doubles while Bhambri too is ranked among the top-100. The Uzbekis are not even in the top-300.

Commandos Conduct Underwater Exercises
Commandos Conduct Underwater Exercises

Commandos from the Indian Army's Special Forces undergo advanced underwater combat training.

'Should NAVs Impact Your MF Investment?'
'Should NAVs Impact Your MF Investment?'

rediffGURU Dev Ashish answers your personal finance and mutual fund queries.

Challenge BJP to furnish evidence against me: BSP's Danish Ali
Challenge BJP to furnish evidence against me: BSP's Danish Ali

Amid the row over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in the Lok Sabha, BSP MP Danish Ali on Monday questioned the "delay" in action against the ruling party leader and alleged that the comments seem to have been sanctioned by the...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances