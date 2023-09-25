RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi, Rahul to visit poll-bound states today
September 25, 2023  09:35
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit poll bound Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively on Monay.

While, Modi will address a mega congregation of BJP workers in Bhopal, Rahul Gandhi will launch Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna (MGANY) in Bilaspur district.

This will be the third visit of the prime minister to Madhya Pradesh in the past 45 days where the ruling party is locked in a close contest with Congress.

The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya to mark the formal culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' that crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state, party leaders said.

According to sources, the BJP has set an ambitious target of gathering 10 lakh people for the 'Mahakumbh' event being projected as a show of strength by the saffron party.

As per the programme schedule, Modi will land at the Bhopal airport at around 10:55 AM and will fly to the Jamboree Maidan helipad in a chopper. He will address the public meeting after reaching the venue at around 11:30 AM.

"Modiji is going to address 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya," MP BJP chief VD Sharma told PTI.

He said lakhs of BJP workers are expected to reach the venue. "They are very excited to hear Modiji," Sharma added.

At 'Awas Nyay Sammelan', Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will disburse the first instalment of Rs 25,000 each to 1,30,000 beneficiaries for the construction of houses, officials said.

The event will be held at around 2 pm in Parsada (Sakri) village under the Takhatpur development block in Bilaspur district, a public relations department official said.

The Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna is aimed at providing financial assistance to the homeless and families having kutcha houses in rural areas.

Of the 1.30 lakh beneficiaries, 1 lakh are those who are listed on the permanent wait list (PWL) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY- rural), but are yet to get the benefit of the Central scheme, he said.

On the occasion, Rs 5 crore will be transferred to the accounts of 500 beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Awas Sahayata Yojana (MNSASY), which was launched in May this year, according to the official.

Under MNSASY, an assistance of Rs 1 lakh is being given to construction workers registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for the construction of houses.
