RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Man held from Punjab for 1994 Navi Mumbai murder
September 25, 2023  20:39
image
A man on the run for almost 30 years after allegedly murdering one of his colleagues in Navi Mumbai was held from Punjab, a police official said on Monday. 

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Panvel police apprehended Bittusingh Arjunsingh alias Balwinder Singh from Amritsar's Raiyya village in Punjab, he said. 

Bittusingh had been absconding after allegedly killing Kashmirasingh Virk (38) on November 12, 1994, the official said. 

Bittusingh and his aides Salvinder Majbi and Bawsingh Gaudas had allegedly killed Virk over a dispute about the removal of a driver, he said. 

Salvinder was arrested in the case in 1994, while Bawsingh died in the interim, but Bittusingh was staying at his native in Amritsar under a new name, the official said. 

The arrested accused was brought to Navi Mumbai on Monday, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Srishti's Bindaas Style
Srishti's Bindaas Style

She has been capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her free-spirited wardrobe.

'Dev Anand defined celluloid heroism'
'Dev Anand defined celluloid heroism'

'He was a very generous co-star. And a very stylish man.'

In Pictures - Atletico outclass Real Madrid; PSG down Marseille
In Pictures - Atletico outclass Real Madrid; PSG down Marseille

Alvaro Morata scored a brace to help Atletico Madrid deliver a statement performance as they outclassed city rivals Real Madrid.

Salman-Shah Rukh Pray With Eknath Shinde
Salman-Shah Rukh Pray With Eknath Shinde

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's home to attend Ganpati pooja on Sunday.

Soldier attacked in Kerala, 'PFI' painted on body; Army launches probe
Soldier attacked in Kerala, 'PFI' painted on body; Army launches probe

Military Intelligence personnel have reached the spot and would be directing the investigation into the alleged assault on the soldier.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances