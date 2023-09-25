Mamata Banerjee suffers leg injury in Spain, hospital advises 10-day rest





"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been advised to take rest for 10 days due to her leg injury. Medicines have been prescribed. Her condition will be monitored by a team of doctors regularly," said Dr Monimoy Banerjee, director of SSKM Hospital Kolkata.





Banerjee, who returned from her foreign trip on Saturday night, visited SSKM Hospital on Sunday for treatment.





Senior doctors at the hospital confirmed that the Trinamool Congress supremo was "injured a week ago.





It is believed that the chief minister got injured while she was in Spain.





Banerjee had arrived in West Bengal's Kolkata on Saturday after an investment tour of Spain and the United Arab Emirates.





Taking to 'X', Banerjee wrote, "Back to Kolkata with serious offers for investments and partnerships from Spain and Dubai. Follow-up overseas delegations will come shortly and during BGBS in November to carry forward what we started." -- PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been advised to rest for 10 days after she sustained an injury to her left leg during her recent trip to Spain, according to her doctors.