RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Mamata Banerjee suffers leg injury in Spain, hospital advises 10-day rest
September 25, 2023  16:47
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been advised to rest for 10 days after she sustained an injury to her left leg during her recent trip to Spain, according to her doctors. 

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been advised to take rest for 10 days due to her leg injury. Medicines have been prescribed. Her condition will be monitored by a team of doctors regularly," said Dr Monimoy Banerjee, director of SSKM Hospital Kolkata. 

Banerjee, who returned from her foreign trip on Saturday night, visited SSKM Hospital on Sunday for treatment. 

Senior doctors at the hospital confirmed that the Trinamool Congress supremo was "injured a week ago. 

It is believed that the chief minister got injured while she was in Spain. 

Banerjee had arrived in West Bengal's Kolkata on Saturday after an investment tour of Spain and the United Arab Emirates. 

Taking to 'X', Banerjee wrote, "Back to Kolkata with serious offers for investments and partnerships from Spain and Dubai. Follow-up overseas delegations will come shortly and during BGBS in November to carry forward what we started." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Nothing alarming about fall in financial savings yet'
'Nothing alarming about fall in financial savings yet'

'As long as economic growth remains steady, creating jobs and generating stable incomes, the rise in home loans should not create problems.' 'If the growth trajectory changes course over the medium term and interest rates rise along with...

Stock markets end flat in highly volatile trade
Stock markets end flat in highly volatile trade

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance jumped the most by 4.64 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, NTPC, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among the major gainers. Infosys, Mahindra &...

Day not far when Muslims will be lynched in Parl: Owaisi
Day not far when Muslims will be lynched in Parl: Owaisi

'We see that a BJP MP abuses a Muslim MP in the Parliament. People are saying that he should not have said all this in the Parliament, they are saying that his tongue was bad. This is the representative of the people for whom you voted'

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri meets Nadda after communal slurs in LS
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri meets Nadda after communal slurs in LS

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday alleged the entire Bharatiya Janata Party is "standing with" its MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Asian Games: Arjun, Vidit secure wins; Humpy plays tie
Asian Games: Arjun, Vidit secure wins; Humpy plays tie

Harika lost 1-0 to China's Hou Yifan

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances