RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Interpol notice against Khalistani leader Karanvir
September 25, 2023  23:51
image
The International Criminal Police Organisation, commonly known as Interpol, on Monday issued a red corner notice against Karanvir Singh, a member of the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. 

Interpol updated its website by putting out a red corner notice for the Khalistani leader. 

According to intelligence sources, Singh is believed to be hiding in Pakistan and was a member of the pro-Khalistan terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. 

As per the Interpol portal, 38-year-old Karanvir Singh has roots in Punjab's Kapurthala district. 

Further, according to Interpol, Singh is wanted by India for criminal conspiracy, murder, offences related to the Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act, raising funds for terrorist acts, conspiracy, and being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh
Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh

According to intelligence sources, Singh is believed to be hiding in Pakistan and was a member of the pro-Khalistan terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International.

SC constitutes 7-judge bench to review 1998 MP/MLA immunity verdict
SC constitutes 7-judge bench to review 1998 MP/MLA immunity verdict

A notice, uploaded on the apex court website, said the bench will hear the matter on October 4.

Asian Games: Gymnast Pranati advances to finals
Asian Games: Gymnast Pranati advances to finals

The Indian gymnast also secured a position in 18 competitors selected to compete in the women's all-round final which will take place on Wednesday, September 27.

Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table

Medals table of the 2023 Asian Games.

BCCI AGM: Dalmiya, Dhumal re-elected in IPL GC
BCCI AGM: Dalmiya, Dhumal re-elected in IPL GC

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha will no longer be Indian Cricketers' Association's representative in the Apex Council.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances