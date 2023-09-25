Interpol notice against Khalistani leader Karanvir





Interpol updated its website by putting out a red corner notice for the Khalistani leader.





According to intelligence sources, Singh is believed to be hiding in Pakistan and was a member of the pro-Khalistan terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International.





As per the Interpol portal, 38-year-old Karanvir Singh has roots in Punjab's Kapurthala district.





Further, according to Interpol, Singh is wanted by India for criminal conspiracy, murder, offences related to the Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act, raising funds for terrorist acts, conspiracy, and being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation. -- ANI

The International Criminal Police Organisation, commonly known as Interpol, on Monday issued a red corner notice against Karanvir Singh, a member of the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International.