India's forex reserves: Where they stand

India's forex reserves: Where they standSeptember 25, 2023 20:16
India's foreign exchange reserves declined $867 million to $593.04 billion in the week ended September 15, RBI has announced.
Here's a quick look at how the country's forex reserves stand.
