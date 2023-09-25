RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India's forex reserves: Where they stand
September 25, 2023  20:16
India's foreign exchange reserves declined $867 million to $593.04 billion in the week ended September 15, RBI has announced.

Here's a quick look at how the country's forex reserves stand.
