RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
HC issues fresh notice to BBC on plea for damages
September 25, 2023  21:12
File image
File image
The Delhi high court on Monday issued fresh notice to the British Broadcasting Corporation on a plea by an NGO seeking damages, claiming its documentary India: The Modi Question casts a slur on the country's reputation and makes false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary. 

Besides BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issued fresh notice to BBC (India) on the plea filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice On Trial. 

The counsel for the petitioner NGO informed the high court that notices were issued to BBC (UK) and BBC (India) earlier but they could not be served. 

Advocate Siddharth Sharma, representing the NGO, sought more time to serve the notices to the defendants. 

"Issue fresh notice to the defendants through all permissible modes," the high court ordered, and listed the matter for further hearing on December 15. 

It had on May 22 issued notice to the defendants on the plea which has said BBC (UK) is the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom and has released the news documentary -- India: The Modi Question -- which has two episodes and BBC (India) is its local operations office. 

It said the two episodes were published in January 2023. 

The petitioner has sought damages of Rs 10,000 crore in favour of the NGO and against the defendants on account of the "loss of reputation and goodwill caused to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, the government of India, the government of the state of Gujarat as it was during the period of the Gujarat riots, and also the people of India'. 

The documentary relates to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the state's chief minister. 

The government had banned the documentary soon after it was released. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: Boxers Deepak, Nishant progress to pre-quarters
Asian Games: Boxers Deepak, Nishant progress to pre-quarters

However, Arundhati Choudhary bowed out in the opening round of the women's 66kg event.

Higher fuel cost and low-demand headwinds seen for cement companies
Higher fuel cost and low-demand headwinds seen for cement companies

Even as cement companies continue to announce ambitious expansion plans, analysts turn cautious over the sector as incremental supply is expected to coincide with a weak demand growth period, and other headwinds of higher fuel costs,...

'Dev Anand defined celluloid heroism'
'Dev Anand defined celluloid heroism'

'He was a very generous co-star. And a very stylish man.'

'India-Canada Ties Won't Sink Further'
'India-Canada Ties Won't Sink Further'

'They are too connected for the relationship to completely sour.' 'It will be difficult to mend this relationship, but it will start with full and clear evidence on the issue in question.'

Asian Games: Indian rowers bag two bronze, end campaign with five medals
Asian Games: Indian rowers bag two bronze, end campaign with five medals

Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish Goliyan bagged a bronze in the men's fours event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances