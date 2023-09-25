HC issues fresh notice to BBC on plea for damages





Besides BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issued fresh notice to BBC (India) on the plea filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice On Trial.





The counsel for the petitioner NGO informed the high court that notices were issued to BBC (UK) and BBC (India) earlier but they could not be served.





Advocate Siddharth Sharma, representing the NGO, sought more time to serve the notices to the defendants.





"Issue fresh notice to the defendants through all permissible modes," the high court ordered, and listed the matter for further hearing on December 15.





It had on May 22 issued notice to the defendants on the plea which has said BBC (UK) is the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom and has released the news documentary -- India: The Modi Question -- which has two episodes and BBC (India) is its local operations office.





It said the two episodes were published in January 2023.





The petitioner has sought damages of Rs 10,000 crore in favour of the NGO and against the defendants on account of the "loss of reputation and goodwill caused to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, the government of India, the government of the state of Gujarat as it was during the period of the Gujarat riots, and also the people of India'.





The documentary relates to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the state's chief minister.





The government had banned the documentary soon after it was released. -- PTI

The Delhi high court on Monday issued fresh notice to the British Broadcasting Corporation on a plea by an NGO seeking damages, claiming its documentarycasts a slur on the country's reputation and makes false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary.