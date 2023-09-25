RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Govt pulls out of Indian Science Congress-2024
September 25, 2023  23:08
The government on Monday dissociated itself from the Indian Science Congress Association, accusing it of taking "unilateral decisions" as it shifted the venue of the Indian Science Congress-2024 from the Lucknow University to the Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar. 

In a notice to all secretaries of scientific departments, the department of science and technology said: "It has also been decided that DST support from all its resources for the forthcoming ISC event in 2024 will be discontinued." 

The Indian Science Congress Association has been organising the Indian Science Congress every year since 1914. 

After Independence, the prime minister inaugurates the annual gathering of scientists. 

There have been differences between the government and the ISCA over the past few years over the organisation of the event. 

The government has been promoting the India International Science Festival as a parallel event since 2015. 

In the notice issued on Monday, the DST said the ISCA has taken a unilateral decision to shift the ISC event to Lovely Professional University (in Punjab). 

"Besides these factors, a number of allegations regarding financial irregularities have also been reported to the notice of this department," the DST notice said. 

A government official said that there were plans to turn the IISF into the annual event where the prime minister interacts with the scientific community. -- PTI
