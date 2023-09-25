RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gainers and losers in the Sensex pack
September 25, 2023  18:02
After gyrating 461.6 points during the day on Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex eked out a marginal gain of 14.54 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 66,023.69. 

During the day, it hit a high of 66,225.63 and a low of 65,764.03. Snapping its four-day losing streak, the broader Nifty settled marginally up 0.30 points at 19,674.55 as 24 of its components advanced while 26 declined. 

Gains in financials, consumer durables, realty and banking shares were offset by losses in IT, oil & gas and pharma shares. 

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance jumped the most by 4.64 per cent. 

Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, NTPC, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among the major gainers. 

Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank and HCL Technologies were the major laggards.
