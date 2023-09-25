Effigies of Sanatan critics to be burnt on Dussehra





The decision comes after Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leaders urged them to torch the effigies of such politicians, but committees' office-bearers said there was no politics involved as they have in the past torched effigies depicting inflation, corruption and drug-addiction.





Some opposition leaders including Tamil Nadu minister Udhyanidhi Stalin recently made statements targeting the 'Sanatan Dharma', inviting the BJP ire.





Ravi Jain, the manager of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, said, "It is our tradition to burn effigies of social evils during Dussehra. Ramleela is a part of the Sanatan Dharma, so this year we will burn the effigies of those who oppose it."





Adarsh Ramleela Committee advisor Satish Garg said burning the effigies of those who are "disparaging and misrepresenting" the Sanatan Dharma is not trying to target an individual.





"The Sanatan Dharma belongs to people. Speaking against the Sanatan Dharma is like insulting everything that emanates from it including Ramleela and Lord Sri Ram himself," Garg said.





The decision of the Ramleela Committees came after Delhi BJP leaders urged them to torch the effigies of politicians who are against the Sanatan Dharma. -- PTI

