RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Canada's Speaker apologises for honouring Ukrainian who fought in Nazi unit in WW II
September 25, 2023  18:31
Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Anthony Rota
Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Anthony Rota
Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Anthony Rota on Sunday apologised for honouring Yaroslav Hunka, a man who fought in a Nazi unit during the Second World War, CBC News reported.

CBC News is a division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs.

Rota was responding to condemnation from Jewish groups and others, stemming from a moment during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Parliament on Friday.

During the visit, Rota said Yaroslav Hunka was "a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service." 

Those gathered in the House responded with applause and a standing ovation. Rota has now apologized for the same.

"I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to [honour Hunka]. I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Gold is gold, had tears in my eyes': Smriti gets candid
'Gold is gold, had tears in my eyes': Smriti gets candid

Smriti Mandhana expressed her overwhelming joy on winning a gold medal

With visas for World Cup in limbo, PCB writes to ICC
With visas for World Cup in limbo, PCB writes to ICC

Subject to visa, the team will now leave for Hyderabad from Lahore in the wee hours of September 27 and reach Hyderabad via Dubai in the night.

C-295 fleet will become backbone of tactical airlift capability: Ex-IAF chief
C-295 fleet will become backbone of tactical airlift capability: Ex-IAF chief

Former IAF chief Bhadauria said this aircraft is "state-of-the-art" and "hugely capable".

Demand for frontline jobs decreased by 17.5% in FY23
Demand for frontline jobs decreased by 17.5% in FY23

Having seen a rapid growth in demand for frontline workers in FY22 with the economy opening up, the growth seems to have muted in FY23 due to macroeconomic challenges. According to BetterPlace's Frontline Index Report, total demand for...

Can India's 'golden girls' inspire Gaikwad & Co to Asian Games podium?
Can India's 'golden girls' inspire Gaikwad & Co to Asian Games podium?

'(It) feels great. Just to win the gold is special, and being the first Indian cricket side to win the gold will make people go back in history and see that this was the team that actually won the first-ever gold in cricket in the Asian...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances