Canada's Speaker apologises for honouring Ukrainian who fought in Nazi unit in WW II

Rota was responding to condemnation from Jewish groups and others, stemming from a moment during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Parliament on Friday.





During the visit, Rota said Yaroslav Hunka was "a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service."





Those gathered in the House responded with applause and a standing ovation. Rota has now apologized for the same.





"I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to [honour Hunka]. I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them." -- ANI

