Canada's Speaker apologises for honouring Ukrainian who fought in Nazi unit in WW II

Canada's Speaker apologises for honouring Ukrainian who fought in Nazi unit in WW IISeptember 25, 2023 18:31
Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Anthony Rota
Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Anthony Rota on Sunday apologised for honouring Yaroslav Hunka, a man who fought in a Nazi unit during the Second World War, CBC News reported.
CBC News is a division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs.
Rota was responding to condemnation from Jewish groups and others, stemming from a moment during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Parliament on Friday.
During the visit, Rota said Yaroslav Hunka was "a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service."
Those gathered in the House responded with applause and a standing ovation. Rota has now apologized for the same.
"I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to [honour Hunka]. I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them." -- ANI
