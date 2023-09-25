BJP's suspended spox Nupur Sharma attends Agnihotri's film premiere





On Sunday she surfaced, to attend the New Delhi premiere of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine Wars.





Agnihotri thanked her on X for her presence, saying, 'Thank you #NupurSharma for being such an inspiration for young girls. Nobody can stop you when you have millions of brothers fighting for you.'





He also replied to fact-checker Mohammed Zubair's earlier post, saying, 'Zubair sahab, Dekhiye yeh hai asli propaganda. Ise fact check karo jaldi se. Ab rok nahin paaoge. Salaam. Bharat mata ki jai. Jai Shree Ram.'





Photo courtesy: Vivek Agnihotri on X

Nupur Sharma, who was suspended as the BJP's national spokesperson after her remarks about Prophet Mohammed caused a diplomatic row with Muslim countries, has been lying low ever since.