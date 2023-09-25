Banner at K'taka fishing port kicks up row over Eid Milad leave, association clarifies





The banner's directive states that all individuals should adhere to the regulations and those who violate will face prohibition on fishing activities and will be ineligible for support from the association.





The banner issue went viral through a Facebook post by Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell, who urged the authorities to take legal action against those responsible for displaying it at the port.





Responding to the controversy, the association president K Ashraf, in a statement on Monday, clarified that the association arrived at a decision after consulting with various stakeholders.





Their objective was to prevent conflicts in business operations by declaring holidays for Hindu, Christian and Muslim festivals, he said.





Accordingly, three holidays each were designated for Hindu and Muslim festivals, while Christian festivals were allocated two holidays.





A similar banner has been displayed urging all stakeholders not to work on Eid Milad.





A holiday had also been declared on Ganesha Chaturthi.





Holidays are also being declared for other festivals, including Barkur Pooja, Ucchila Pooja, Ganesha Chaturthi, Eid Ul Fitr, Bakrid, Eid Milad, Good Friday and Christmas, the statement said.





The decision was made collectively by the fish sellers association and other organisations associated with the fish business. -- PTI

