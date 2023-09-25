RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amid row, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri meets Nadda
September 25, 2023  14:29
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri, under flak for using derogatory words against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, met the ruling party president J P Nadda on Monday. 
 
Bidhuri met Nadda at the BJP headquarters, days after he was issued a show-cause notice by the party for his remarks.

There was no official word on what transpired in the meeting.

Amid demand by several opposition parties that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla take action against him, many BJP MPs have written to the Chair, alleging that Ali "instigated" Bidhuri and seeking probe into his utterances as well. -- PTI
