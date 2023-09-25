After launching housing scheme in Bilaspur, Rahul boards train for Raipur

After launching housing scheme in Bilaspur, Rahul boards train for RaipurSeptember 25, 2023 19:46
Rahul on board train to Raipur from Bilaspur with Chhattisgtarh CM Bhupesh Baghel/ANI on X
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a train from Bilaspur, where he addressed an event, to Raipur in Chhattisgarh, where polls are to be held at the end of the year.
The ruling Congress has routinely claimed the railway ministry had cancelled 2,600 trains in the state in the last few months, which was causing immense hardship to people.
Gandhi had attended 'Awas Nyay Sammelan', an event of the Congress government in the state, in Parsada (Sakri) village in Takhatpur development block of Bilaspur district in the afternoon.
Gandhi boarded Intercity train from Bilaspur along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party's state in charge Kumari Selja and state unit chief Dipak Baij, among others.
In photos shared by the Congress, Gandhi is seen interacting with passengers. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Challenge BJP to furnish evidence against me: BSP's Danish Ali
Amid the row over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in the Lok Sabha, BSP MP Danish Ali on Monday questioned the "delay" in action against the ruling party leader and alleged that the comments seem to have been sanctioned by the...
Slap gate: SC raps UP govt, orders senior IPS office to probe case
There cannot be any quality education if a student is sought to be penalised on the ground that he belongs to a particular community, the Supreme Court Monday said, as it pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for shoddy probe in a case...