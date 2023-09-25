RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


39 injured as bus headed for PM's Bhopal rally hits truck
September 25, 2023  13:17
As many as 39 persons were injured, one of them seriously, when the private bus carrying them to the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bhopal rammed into a stationary truck in Khargone district, police said on Monday.
 
The incident occurred under the Kasrawad police station limits on Sunday night, an officer said.

The prime minister is scheduled to address a mega meet of BJP workers in the Madhya Pradesh capital around Monday noon.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manohar Gawli said the private bus rammed into the stationary truck near Gopalpura village.

Khargone District Hospital's civil surgeon Amar Singh Chouhan informed that 39 injured people were brought to the hospital.

"Most of the injured persons were discharged after initial treatment while one of them, who was seriously injured, was referred to Indore for further treatment," he said.

Chouhan said the injured persons informed doctors that they were going to Bhopal to attend the PM's function when the accident occurred. -- PTI 
