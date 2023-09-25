RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


16-year-old raped at knifepoint in Mumbai; one held
September 25, 2023  22:26
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint at her house in a slum in the eastern suburb of Mulund in Mumbai, the police said on Monday. 

The police have arrested the 21-year-old accused for the crime that occurred on Sunday, while his accomplice is absconding, an official said. 

The victim knew the accused and they lived in the same locality. 

The accused along with his friend entered the victim's house when she was alone and allegedly raped her at knifepoint and fled the scene, the official said. 

The girl informed her parents when they returned home, following which a complaint was lodged, he said. 

With the help of technical evidence, one of the accused was nabbed from Mulund within hours, while a hunt is on for another accused, he said. 

A case under Section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered, the official said. -- PTI
