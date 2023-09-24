RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Trucks painted like Assam Rifles vehicles in Manipur
September 24, 2023  15:09
image
The Assam Rifles has written to the Manipur Police, stating that many trucks in Kakching district have been painted in camouflage colours with insignia of the paramilitary force, resembling their vehicles, an official said on Sunday. 
 
In a letter written to the Churachandpur Superintendent of Police, the paramilitary force claimed that some men with the help of valley-based insurgent groups (VBIGs) have acquired many trucks from markets and converted them to ones resembling the vehicles used by the Assam Rifles by painting and putting the insignia of the force.

"Conversion of civil vehicles to look alike of Assam Rifles vehicles clearly shows the nefarious intention of VBIGs to tarnish the image of Assam Rifles or to utilise the same for anti-national activities" the letter read.

The force also asked the Churachandpur police to disseminate the inputs to the SP of Kakching district and higher authorities so that "preemptive action can be taken to avert any kind of adverse incident".

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence for more than four months.
More than 175 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Shreyas, Gill put on a show
In Pictures - India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Shreyas, Gill put on a show

Images from the 2nd One Day International between India and Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

We are controlling...: Rahul predicts 4 assembly poll results
We are controlling...: Rahul predicts 4 assembly poll results

Gandhi also said the idea of 'One Nation, One Election' was aimed at distracting from real issues of the people.

Asian Games: India women rout Bangladesh; face SL in cricket final
Asian Games: India women rout Bangladesh; face SL in cricket final

Pooja Vastrakar bowled a sharp and incisive spell to take the Indian women's cricket team to its maiden Asian Games final, crushing Bangladesh by eight wickets in a lopsided semi-final.

Asian Games TT: India men's team in quarters; women exit
Asian Games TT: India men's team in quarters; women exit

Veteran Acantha Sharat Kamal raised his game just in time to help the Indian men's team escape unscathed against Kazakhstan at the Asian Games.

Asian Games: Indian athletes' visa issue: Will China relent?
Asian Games: Indian athletes' visa issue: Will China relent?

The three wushu fighters from Arunachal Pradesh were issued stapled visas instead of stamped ones, India's foreign ministry said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances