Treat Danish Ali as accused, not victim: Ravi Kishan

After Nishikant Dubey, another Bharatiya Janaya Party MP Ravi Kishan Shukla wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday urging him to examine the conduct of Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali, alleging "unparliamentary" acts and use of words by the opposition lawmaker in the House.

With opposition parties demanding stringent action against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri over his derogatory remarks against Ali in the House on Thursday, Dubey had alleged that the BSP MP had made unsavoury remarks aimed at instigating the ruling party member.





No elected member of the Parliament, which is a temple of democracy, should be allowed to make such comments. His remarks were unpardonable. I have many Muslim friends, some of whom are associated with show business. We have appeared in films together over the years. What Ramesh Bidhuri said about Danish Ali in Parliament was not at all in good taste. I don't condone his statement," Kishan, a Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, told ANI.

He, however, added that the Speaker acts on his fellow party MP over his remarks directed at the BSP leader, similar action should follow against the latter as well.

"If the Speaker acts against Ramesh Vidhuri, then similar action should follow against Danish Ali as well. Twice when I stood up in the House twice to speak, he made indecent comments about me. I have no qualms in saying that whatever Bidhuri-ji said has lowered the dignity of the Parliament. But Danish Ali shouldn't just be seen as a victim here but also an accused. He used filthy language about PM Modi when he rose to address the House. We have been members of Parliament for 4 to 5 years. Whenever someone from the BJP stands up to speak in Parliament, they (Opposition members) provoke and heckle us a lot.

"I have personally been at the receiving end of Danish Ali's offensive remarks. My only contention is that if action has to be taken against Vidhuri-ji, similar action should follow against Danish Ali as well. Footage of his (offensive) remarks in Parliament should be taken out and a committee should be put together to go over it," Kishan added.