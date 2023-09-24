TMC, BJP in war of words over Mamata, Modi trips

Day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returned to Kolkata after a 12-day tour of Spain and United Arab Emirates, the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday got involved in a war of words with the saffron party mocking the CM's trip and the TMC questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visit when Manipur was burning.

Senior BJP politician and leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC of "hobnobbing with corruption" for questioning Modi's overseas visit.





TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh shot back saying, "Banerjee is more trustworthy" than Modi.





"PM @narendramodi embarked on foreign trips while Manipur was burning. He jetted off to the United States, France & UAE, but didn't bother to visit Manipur even once. Spare us the charade! We all know which leader is trustworthy & who is not!" Ghosh wrote on 'X'.





He was referring to Adhikari's post on 'X' that said, "Those who have tried to make an attempt to draw a parallel between Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's foreign trips with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's foreign vacation let me tell you the difference - his strategic trips was aimed 'to enhance the glory of the country' in the world but the other trip of CM was tinged with corruption."





"While hon'ble PM's strategic trips first laid the foundation for our country to be recognised as one with growing prominence to now being regarded as 'Vishwa Mitra' who can proudly host a successful G20," Adhikari said.

"On the other hand, judging by the current regime and ruling Tolamool party's hobnob with corruption in WB, the only thing which might be achieved after CM's trip/vacation is a successful gathering of G420," Adhikari added, twisting the name of Trinamool Congress and accusing it of extortion.





Adhikari told reporters on Sunday, "When the dengue situation in West Bengal was taking an alarming proportion, the CM left for holidaying abroad with no concern for the outbreak. Meanwhile, as she has returned from a fruitless visit, the dengue situation has become worse."





Banerjee, who landed at the airport around 7pm on Saturday, said she was happy as she could do something for West Bengal.





"It was a very good trip. I have not ever seen such a successful tour in my life. I am happy that I could do so much for Bengal," the chief minister told reporters at the airport.





She also said, "The meetings were organised by FICCI and Indian Chamber of Commerce. There were major MoUs signed." -- PTI