They are trying to lynch me: BSP MP slams BJP MP

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who was abused by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the Lok Sabha on Friday sought action against Nishikant Dubey for accusing Danish Ali of insulting PM Modi first.





"I request the (Lok Sabha) speaker that this should be inquired because this is one more matter of breach of privilege. I demand action be taken against Nishikant Dubey for what he has written. If what Nishikant Dubey is saying is true, there must be a video of the same. Is it true that all the BJP MPs were sitting and laughing there? This means that they did not come in support of the PM. They did my verbal lynching on the house. Now they are trying to lynch me outside," Ali said.





The BSP MP's reaction came a day after Dubey wrote a letter to Speaker Om Birla accusing Ali of offering a running commentary during Bidhuri's speech in Lok Sabha on Thursday and making unsavoury remarks aimed at instigating him to lose his composure.





Dubey alleged that Ali also made a 'highly objectionable and blasphemous' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





He used 'neech' barb, the BJP leader claimed, saying it was more than enough for 'any patriotic public representative to lose his calm and fall into his trap by uttering unsavoury words'.