Suspected hooch tragedy in dry Bihar leaves 2 dead

In yet another suspected hooch tragedy in dry Bihar, two persons have died and as many have lost their eyesight after consuming spurious liquor in Muzaffarpur district, a police officer said on Sunday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Awadhesh Dixit, the incident was reported from the Qazi Mohammadpur police station area and the wife and daughter of the alleged supplier, who is absconding, have been taken into custody.

"We received information that in the Pokharia Pir Mohalla, Umesh Sah (55) and Pappu Ram have died. Their family members said they returned home drunk three days ago, took ill and their condition continued to worsen despite medical treatment", Dixit told PTI-Bhasha over the phone.

"Two others, Dharmendra Ram and Raju Ram, both residents of the same locality, reported loss of eyesight. Dharmendra Ram told the police that they had purchased liquor from Shivchandra Paswan, whose family is involved in the illegal business", said the ASP.

Notably, sale and consumption of liquor was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in 2016.

The ASP added, "a search is on for Paswan while his wife and daughter have been detained for questioning". -- PTI