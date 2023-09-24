RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Such a person must not be in Parliament: Raut on Bidhuri
September 24, 2023  14:50
image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for objectionable remarks made in Parliament by the ruling party's MP Ramesh Bidhuri.
 
Raut also said he agreed with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's dim view of the new Parliament complex, adding that his heart was still in the old one.

He said a lot of money was spent on erecting the new Parliament but it was "chaotic" without "facilities".
 
Bidhuri used objectionable terms for Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali during a Lok Sabh debate, leading to outrage across the country.
 
"One Lok Sabha member calls another MP a terrorist and extremist. He goes further and makes comments on his religion and caste. Had such foul language been used by any opposition MP, my stand would have been the same," Raut told reporters.
 
"It is wrong and such a person must not be in Parliament. It is the responsibility of everyone to maintain the sanctity and honour of the new Parliament," he said.
 
Raut brushed aside talk of Bidhuri and Ali becoming "poster boys" of the BJP and opposition, respectively, after the incident.
 
"The rules of Parliament must be the same for everyone. You suspend (AAP MPs) Raghav Chaddha and Sanjay Singh as well as Rajni Patel and Congress' Adhit Ranjan Chowdhury but send a mere notice to Bidhuri," the Shiv Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha MP questioned.
 
Speaking about the new Parliament, Raut said, "I agree with Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh's opinion about the new parliament building being  a Modi multiplex. After I spent the last three to four days in the new Parliament building, I felt the same way as Ramesh has described it."
 
"I did not feel it like it is a parliament building. I have been visiting the parliament building for last 20 years. I used to feel the history of the country is with me as I used to pass through the old building. I do not get the same feel in the new building," Raut claimed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

We are controlling...: Rahul predicts 4 assembly poll results
We are controlling...: Rahul predicts 4 assembly poll results

Gandhi also said the idea of 'One Nation, One Election' was aimed at distracting from real issues of the people.

In Pictures - India vs Australia, 2nd ODI
In Pictures - India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Images from the 2nd One Day International between India and Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

Asian Games: India women rout Bangladesh; face SL in cricket final
Asian Games: India women rout Bangladesh; face SL in cricket final

Pooja Vastrakar bowled a sharp and incisive spell to take the Indian women's cricket team to its maiden Asian Games final, crushing Bangladesh by eight wickets in a lopsided semi-final.

Asian Games TT: India men's team in quarters; women exit
Asian Games TT: India men's team in quarters; women exit

Veteran Acantha Sharat Kamal raised his game just in time to help the Indian men's team escape unscathed against Kazakhstan at the Asian Games.

Asian Games: Indian athletes' visa issue: Will China relent?
Asian Games: Indian athletes' visa issue: Will China relent?

The three wushu fighters from Arunachal Pradesh were issued stapled visas instead of stamped ones, India's foreign ministry said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances