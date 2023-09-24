Ramesh Bidhuri's 1st response on abusing MP in Parl

Facing a backlash over his tirade against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali on the floor of the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the country's successful lunar landing mission Chandrayaan-3, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday sidestepped a direct query on his remarks.

To a question on his remarks, which saw the BSP MP writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several Opposition members calling for his dismissal from the Lower House as well as the BJP, Budhuri on Sunday said, "No comments."

He added that Speaker Birla was "looking into the matter".

The BJP, meanwhile, has issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of unparliamentary language against Danish Ali.