RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Ramesh Bidhuri's 1st response on abusing MP in Parl
September 24, 2023  19:39
image
Facing a backlash over his tirade against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali on the floor of the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the country's successful lunar landing mission Chandrayaan-3, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday sidestepped a direct query on his remarks.
 
To a question on his remarks, which saw the BSP MP writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several Opposition members calling for his dismissal from the Lower House as well as the BJP, Budhuri on Sunday said, "No comments."
 
He added that Speaker Birla was "looking into the matter". 
 
The BJP, meanwhile, has issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of unparliamentary language against Danish Ali. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India will leave China behind on border infrastructure in next...: BRO chief
India will leave China behind on border infrastructure in next...: BRO chief

The DG said that the previous government was wary of constructing roads near the Line of Actual Control.

Asian Games, Chess: Indian men falter in 2nd round
Asian Games, Chess: Indian men falter in 2nd round

Gujrathi faced a reverse at the hands of his Kazakh opponent.

Men's football: India play out draw with Myanmar
Men's football: India play out draw with Myanmar

India enter round of 16 in men's football

In Pictures - Prasidh's twin strikes rock Australia's chase
In Pictures - Prasidh's twin strikes rock Australia's chase

Images from the 2nd One Day International between India and Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

Narrative to get me lynched : Danish Ali on BJP MP's letter
Narrative to get me lynched : Danish Ali on BJP MP's letter

Dubey had on Saturday written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to also probe the "unsavoury" conduct and remarks of Ali.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances