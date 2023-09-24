RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Protest at Jantar Mantra againstTrudeau
September 24, 2023  20:51
image
A group of people on Sunday staged a protest against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, accusing him of supporting Khalistani separatists.
 
The protesters led by United Hindu Front chief Jai Bhagwan Goyal also submitted to authorities a memorandum addressed to the prime ministers of Canada and India, the outfit said in a statement.   
"Since several months, the Canadian prime minister has been openly supporting and protecting anti-India Khalistanis. Despite repeated objections from the Indian government, the Canadian prime minister has not responded," Goyal said.   
"If the Canadian prime minister loves anti-India Khalistanis so much, why doesn't he give a part of Canada and create a new Khalistan nation? We will be the first to recognise it," Goyal said.  
The relations between India and Canada have been strained with Trudeau's allegation against India in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. 

The allegations have infuriated India, which rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case. 
India also accused Canada of being a safe haven for terrorists.   

Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18. India had designated Nijjar a terrorist in 2020. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ajit Pawar explains his absence during Shah's Mumbai visit
Ajit Pawar explains his absence during Shah's Mumbai visit

Shah visited the residences of CM Ekanth Shinde, and DCM Devendra Fadnavis to take darshan of Lord Ganesh.

Assefa stuns the world with record-breaking run!
Assefa stuns the world with record-breaking run!

Assefa set a blistering early pace, gradually shaking off any competition to pulverise Kenyan Brigid Kosgei's record of two hours 14 minutes and four seconds set in 2019.

How 33% reservation empowered women at panchayat level
How 33% reservation empowered women at panchayat level

In the three decades since reservation of seats for women in panchayati raj institutions was introduced, the country saw women dismantling gender barriers to take the lead in the political field at the grassroots level and excel in it.

Narrative to get me lynched : Danish Ali on BJP MP's letter
Narrative to get me lynched : Danish Ali on BJP MP's letter

Dubey had on Saturday written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to also probe the "unsavoury" conduct and remarks of Ali.

Bezzecchi emerges champion in inaugural Indian GP
Bezzecchi emerges champion in inaugural Indian GP

Bezzecchi, riding for Mooney VR46 Racing Team, had to ward off stiff competition from Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, the championship leader, before standing on the victor's podium at the Buddh International Circuit.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances