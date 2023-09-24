RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are now married
September 24, 2023  20:53
image
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are now husband and wife. 

The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday.
 
The wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace. The duo is yet to make an official announcement on social media.
 
 If sources are to be believed, bride Parineeti Chopra wore a wedding outfit designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. 

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the first glimpse of Raghav and Parineeti as Mr and Mrs.
 
In a video captured by ANI, bidai song Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani can be heard playing at the wedding venue while marriage rituals are being performed.
 
Earlier in the afternoon, the baraatis arrived on a boat adorned with decorations that showcased glimpses of Mewar tradition.
 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were spotted making their way to the wedding ceremony.
 
Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding. 

Parineeti's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra gave Parineeti and Raghav's wedding a miss. However, Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra attended the wedding.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ajit Pawar explains his absence during Shah's Mumbai visit
Ajit Pawar explains his absence during Shah's Mumbai visit

Shah visited the residences of CM Ekanth Shinde, and DCM Devendra Fadnavis to take darshan of Lord Ganesh.

Assefa stuns the world with record-breaking run!
Assefa stuns the world with record-breaking run!

Assefa set a blistering early pace, gradually shaking off any competition to pulverise Kenyan Brigid Kosgei's record of two hours 14 minutes and four seconds set in 2019.

How 33% reservation empowered women at panchayat level
How 33% reservation empowered women at panchayat level

In the three decades since reservation of seats for women in panchayati raj institutions was introduced, the country saw women dismantling gender barriers to take the lead in the political field at the grassroots level and excel in it.

Narrative to get me lynched : Danish Ali on BJP MP's letter
Narrative to get me lynched : Danish Ali on BJP MP's letter

Dubey had on Saturday written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to also probe the "unsavoury" conduct and remarks of Ali.

Bezzecchi emerges champion in inaugural Indian GP
Bezzecchi emerges champion in inaugural Indian GP

Bezzecchi, riding for Mooney VR46 Racing Team, had to ward off stiff competition from Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, the championship leader, before standing on the victor's podium at the Buddh International Circuit.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances