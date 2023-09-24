Modi to flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains in 11 states today





The launch of these trains will connect religious and tourist destinations across 11 states.





The states that will benefit from the launch of Vande Bharat trains include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat, read a press release from the PM Office.





The new trains that will be flagged off are Udaipur -- Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Vijayawada-Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express, Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Kasaragod- Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.





These Vande Bharat trains will be the fastest trains along the routes of their operation and will help save considerable time for the passengers.





As compared to the current fastest train along the route, Rourkela- Bhubaneswar-Puri Vande Bharat Express and Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will be faster by about 3 hours; Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express by more than 2.5 hours; Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express by more than 2 hours; Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express by about 1 hour; and Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express by about half an hour. -- ANI

