Modi flags off 9 new Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off nine new Vande Bharat Express trains via video conferencing, taking the total number of semi-high-speed trains to 34.





The new trains that were flagged off by Prime Minister Modi are Udaipur Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Hyderabad Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Vijayawada Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express, Patna Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Rourkela - Bhubaneswar Puri Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi Howrah Vande Bharat Express andJamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.