Matter between India, Canada: Portugal on standoff





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday alleged that Ottawa had credible intelligence linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar in Vancouver.





India, however, dismissed the allegations as "absurd and motivated'.





Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of 'India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development' event in New York City, Cravinho said, "It is a matter between India and Canada. Both are friends of ours. We have excellent relations with Canada and India. We very much hope that divergence between both the countries can be quickly resolved to satisfaction to both of them."





He further stated that in the current times, India is transforming in the context of its capacity to project itself internationally, and has the weight and credibility to point out some of the major global issues that needs to be changed.





"India is a country that I have enormous respect and affection for. I had the good fortune to live there for three-and-a-half years. I have seen India transforming in the context of its capacity to project itself internationally and to assume international leadership roles. And that's something I think that is highly valuable at this time of which we're living. It's a time of change, a time of transition, a time in which the old world order is being, seriously undermined because of its, difficulty in responding to the challenges of current times," the Portugese minister said.





He further emphasized there is a need for transition, on subjects like international financial architecture and the United Nations Security Council. -- ANI

