K'taka JD-S VP quits party after alliance with BJP
September 24, 2023  08:46
image
Days after Janata Dal-Secular joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the ensuing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party's state unit vice president Syed Shafiulla Saheb has decided to cut his ties with the party. 

Shafiulla, in his resignation letter to the JD-S Karnataka president said that he had opted to stay outside the party for the period during which the state unit of the party had joined with the BJP to form the state government. 

"I would like to state that I have worked hard and served the party in order to serve the society and the community only because our party believes and was standing on the secular credentials, except when our leader Sri Kumara Swamy had earlier joined hands with the BJP to form the government in the state. I also like to mention that, I had opted to stay outside the party for the period during which our state unit of the party had joined with the BJP to form the state government," Shafiulla Saheb said in the letter. 

"Sir, since the party's senior leaders are now deciding to join hands with the BJP, I have been left with no option but to tender my resignation to the party's senior vice president office of the state and also to my primary membership of the party," he added. 

Apart from them, many leaders including the president of the Janata Dal-Secular Shivamogga, M Srikanth and UT Ayesha Farzana have also resigned from the party, sources said. -- PTI
