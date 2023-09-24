Hilsa imports likely to fall as Bangladesh to implement 'fish catching ban'





The Fish Importers' Association in Dhaka on Saturday alleged that the government of the neighbouring country will not export more than 1,000 metric tonne of 'Poddar Ilish' as a "fish catching ban" is to be implemented there with effect from October 12.





Indian fish traders can import up to 3,950 metric tonne of Hilsa from Bangladesh.





The Bangladesh government allowed the import of Hilsa fish during Durga Puja after receiving a request from the Fish Importers Association.





Syed Anwar Maqsood, secretary, Fish Importers' Association, said that on the same day, the Bangladesh commerce ministry allowed the export of the silver crop top of water, an annual fish-catching ban was announced by Bangladesh's fishing department, which has reduced the import window by 18 days.





"On September 20, the Bangladesh commerce ministry issued a notice (to export Hilsa fish till October 30). We had 40 days to import Hilsa. On the same day, Bangladesh's fishing department announced the annual fish caching ban, which will be implemented with effect from October 12. This means that we have only 22 days, instead of 40," Maqsood said.





"I am sure that a maximum 700-800 metric tonne or 1000 metric tonne to an extent Hilsa can be imported in these 22 days and not more than that," he added. -- PTI

