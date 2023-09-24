RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Four killed in tanker explosion at Century Rayon factory in Maha's Thane
September 24, 2023  09:21
Four persons died after a tanker exploded on the premises of a Century Rayon factory in Thane district on Saturday morning, the police said. 

The incident took place at the company's manufacturing unit at Shahad, 60 km from Mumbai. 

Of the four deceased, three have been identified, said an official of Ulhasnagar police. 

As per a statement issued by the company, a tanker "of a third party" which had arrived from outside around 11.15 am got "ruptured" while it was under inspection before filling.   

A high-level enquiry was underway into the explosion, police officials said. 

Assistant commissioner of police (Ulhasnagar division) Amol Koli had earlier said that the Industrial Safety department will probe the incident. -- PTI
