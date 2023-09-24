Colors TV announces premiere date for 'Bigg Boss 17'





The show will be broadcast weekdays at 10 pm and at 9 pm over the weekend.





The reality series will also be available for streaming on JioCinema, the channel announced on its official X page Saturday night.





"Saam-daam-dand-bhed ka karenge tyaag, kuch sadasyon ke liye Bigg Boss karenge khuleaam pakshpaat. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, 15th Oct se, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors par," the channel captioned the date announcement teaser.





In June, Salman hosted the second season of "Bigg Boss OTT Hindi", which streamed on JioCinema.





The actor, who will next be seen in Tiger 3, has been presenting "Bigg Boss" since 2010. -- PTI

