RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
BSF apprehends Pak national during infiltration bid in Gujarat
September 24, 2023  08:46
File image
File image
Border Security Force officials have apprehended a 30-year-old Pakistan national, for infiltrating the border illegally, in Bhuj, officials said on Saturday. 

Mehboob Ali, (30), a resident of Badin district in Sindh province of Pakistan, has been apprehended, they said. 

As per BSF, "On September 23, a BSF patrol observed suspicious movement near the India-Pakistan border. A team immediately reached the spot and arrested a Pakistan national. He has been identified as Mehboob Ali, 30, son of Mohammad Yusuf, resident of Sirani, Badin District, Sindh." 

An investigation into the matter is underway. 

Further information is awaited. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table

Medals table of the 2023 Asian Games.

Asian Games: India women win 10m air rifle team silver
Asian Games: India women win 10m air rifle team silver

India's shooters opened their account at the Asian Games, bagging the women's team silver in the 10m air rifle event in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Asian Games: Rowers Arjun-Arvind win silver
Asian Games: Rowers Arjun-Arvind win silver

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won a silver medal in the men's lightweight doubles sculls event in rowing at the Asian Games.

Ish Sodhi's emotional hug and Bangladesh's noble act!
Ish Sodhi's emotional hug and Bangladesh's noble act!

New Zealand all-rounder Ish Sodhi found himself at the center of an unexpected and benevolent incident.

Why Neeraj Chopra isn't obsessed with 90m milestone
Why Neeraj Chopra isn't obsessed with 90m milestone

90m is not something I want badly: Neeraj Chopra

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances