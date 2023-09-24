RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


At least 31 injured in train collision in Pakistan's Punjab province
September 24, 2023  15:31
At least 31 people were injured when a passenger train collided on Sunday with a freight train parked on the main railway line in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to media report.
 
The accident took place near the Qila Sattar Shah Station in Sheikhupura district.

The Lahore-bound passenger train coming from Mianwali was travelling on the same track where a freight train was already parked, resulting in the crash, Geo News reported.

The train driver attempted to avoid the crash but to no avail, it said. 
According to the rescue personnel, 31 passengers were injured in the accident. Five injured passengers have been transferred to the district headquarters hospital, they added.

The railway officials said an investigation into the crash had been launched.

A railways spokesperson said in a statement that train operations are running smoothly in the Lahore division following the crash.
The track was cleared after the accident, the spokesperson added.

According to the spokesperson, four railways officials including train driver Imran Sarwar and his assistant Muhammad Bilal have been suspended. -- PTI
