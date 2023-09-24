RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
12-year-old schoolgirl from Kolkata tests positive for dengue, dies in hospital
September 24, 2023  09:58
image
A 12-year-old girl from Kolkata's Jadavpur area, who tested positive for dengue, died at a state-run hospital on Saturday afternoon, an official said.                 
The girl, identified as Dona Das, a class VII student, was suffering from a high fever for the last seven days, and was taken to the MR Bangur Hospital this morning, he said.                 

"She died while undergoing treatment in the emergency ward of the hospital. The family was treating her at home and we believe that if she was brought to the hospital on time, we could have saved her," the official of the health facility said.                 

When contacted, a senior official of the state health department said that there was no information about any dengue-related death in the last 24 hours. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amid Oppn's JPC probe demand, Sharad Pawar visits Adani office, home in Guj
Amid Oppn's JPC probe demand, Sharad Pawar visits Adani office, home in Guj

Pawar posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, pictures of him and Adani cutting a ribbon of the factory.

Asian Games: India women win 10m air rifle team silver
Asian Games: India women win 10m air rifle team silver

India's shooters opened their account at the Asian Games, bagging the women's team silver in the 10m air rifle event in Hangzhou on Sunday.

In Pictures - Manchester City make it perfect six; United win
In Pictures - Manchester City make it perfect six; United win

Images from the English Premier League matches played on Saturday.

Nagpur flood toll rises to 4; govt announces Rs 4 lakh aid to kin of victims
Nagpur flood toll rises to 4; govt announces Rs 4 lakh aid to kin of victims

Four persons, including a 53-year-old bedridden paralysed woman, died due to flooding after heavy rains in Nagpur, the police said on Saturday.

Asian Games: India women rout Bangladesh to storm into cricket final
Asian Games: India women rout Bangladesh to storm into cricket final

Pooja Vastrakar bowled a sharp and incisive spell to take the Indian women's cricket team to its maiden Asian Games final, crushing Bangladesh by eight wickets in a lopsided semi-final.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances