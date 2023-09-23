RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will have to rebuild ties with Canada: Tharoor
September 23, 2023  16:42
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that it is a fundamental relationship between two countries and that Canada and India have a lot going for them adding that the time will come when it can be restored.

"I think we have to rebuild that relationship because it's based on far more than one allegation, by a PM of a particular government that is going to be facing elections soon. And I think it's a fundamental relationship between the two countries and the fact remains that Canada and India have a lot going for them," Tharoor told ANI in  Thiruvananthapuram.

He further expressed anticipation that both sides will conduct themselves with the maturity and calmness required to ensure that no lasting damage is done by this current controversy.

"There is a major trade relationship, there are 17 lakh Indians living in Canada. The student population is so large in Canada that 40 per cent of their international student body are Indians. So given all of this, I have absolutely no doubt that in my view, the India-Canada relationship is important" he said.

"It goes beyond, any one incident or beyond any one government. And the time will come when it can be restored. My hope is that both sides will conduct themselves with the maturity and calmness required to ensure that no lasting damage is done by this current controversy," Tharoor said.    -- ANI
